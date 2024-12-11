They have been accused in civil lawsuits of various acts of sexual misconduct.

Real estate tycoons the Alexander brothers arrested on federal charges

The Alexander brothers -- Alon, Oren and Tal -- have been arrested on federal charges out of New York, according to prosecutors.

The prominent real estate brothers have previously been accused in civil lawsuits of various acts of sexual misconduct.

The criminal charges have not been unsealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.