The warmup is coming to the Heartland, the Southeast and the North.

Record-breaking Arctic blast to end, warmup finally on the way

People walk along Michigan Avenue as temperatures hovered in the single-digits on February 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Nineteen states from Nebraska to Florida are facing cold weather alerts on Friday morning as a relentless Arctic blast persists -- but a warmup is finally on the way.

Cold temperatures freeze water in a fountain in Allen, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025. Lm Otero/AP

People walk along Michigan Avenue as temperatures hovered in the single-digits on February 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Friday marks the fourth morning in a row of record-low temperatures across the central U.S.

Cities across the Plains and the South broke or tied their record-low temperatures on Friday: Lincoln, Nebraska, at negative 17 degrees; Kansas City, Missouri, at negative 5 degrees; Memphis, Tennessee, at 15 degrees; and Birmingham, Alabama, at 17 degrees.

Actual Temperatures - This Morning Map ABC News

The warmup will begin this weekend across the Heartland and the South, with temperatures climbing to the 50s in Kansas City and 60s in Austin by Sunday. By next week, Kansas City will reach the 60s and Austin will warm up to the 70s.

Thawing Out - High Temperatures Next Few Days Map ABC News

The mild weather will even reach the north.

By Monday, Chicago could warm up to close to 50 degrees. By Tuesday, New York City could climb to 50 degrees and Washington, D.C., could rise to the balmy 60s.