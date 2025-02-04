High temperature records were tied or broken in dozens of cities on Monday.

Another day of record heat forecast for much of the South

Winter weather will be absent for a large portion of the country as record heat blankets much of the South.

The warm temperatures forecast for Tuesday are a continuation of record highs that were tied or broken on Monday, records show.

In Arizona, Phoenix and Tucson tied their all-time record highs at 86 degrees.

A person walks in Phoenix, Sept. 7, 2024. Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Other cities that broke records were Oklahoma City at 84 degrees, Las Vegas with 80 degrees, Houston at 83 degrees, Salt Lake City at 66 degrees; Grand Junction, Colorado, at 71 degrees; Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 70 degrees and Cincinnati at 70 degrees.

More record heat is forecast on Wednesday across the entire southern United States, from Las Vegas to Raleigh, North Carolina, forecasts show.

In the West, atmospheric rivers are continuing to inundate Northern California with heavy rain and flood threats on Tuesday.

The highest threat for flash flooding will be in the San Francisco Bay Area, where some areas saw more than 3 inches of rain by Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Bay was under a flood warning and flood advisory on Tuesday morning for river and urban flooding.

The heaviest rain will move into the Bay Area on Tuesday afternoon and evening, when rainfall rates could be more than 1 inch per hour, forecasts show. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

Heavy snow is falling in parts of the mountains from Northern California to Washington and Wyoming. Six to 40 inches of snow had already fallen in some regions by Tuesday morning.

Avalanche alerts have been issued from Idaho to Montana, where some areas could get an additional 2 to 5 feet of snow through Wednesday.

Some of the rain will move south into the Los Angeles metro area and parts of Southern California starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Locally, half an inch is possible in Los Angeles and more than 3 inches are possible in the hills in Santa Barbara County.

More rain for Southern California is forecast from Thursday into Friday.