Roseanne's 'abhorrent' tweet about Valerie Jarrett sparks firestorm of criticism

Roseanne Barr's tweet about Valerie Jarrett prompted a firestorm of criticism, including from one of the show's stars, Sara Gilbert, who called it "abhorrent."

Shortly after Barr's tweet about Jarrett -- "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby" -- comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted that she was quitting her job as a consulting producer on the comedian's ABC sitcom.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

And just a short time after that, ABC announced that it was cancelling the show.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Representatives for the show and Sykes did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Barr, who deleted her initial tweet about Jarrett, later issued an apology and stated that she will stop tweeting.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste," Barr wrote.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr, 65, has always been outspoken on Twitter and unafraid to share her political beliefs. However, her rant on Tuesday morning was especially hostile.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene on "Roseanne," tweeted that Barr's statements "are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."

"I am disappointed in her actions to say the least," Gilbert wrote. "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018