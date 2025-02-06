Rubio says it's 'not our intention' to uproot USAID workers abroad

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told embassy officials in Guatemala this week that it was "not our intention" to uproot families deployed overseas with USAID, despite the agency issuing a 30-day mandate for their return.

"I know it's hard to ask for patience. I know it's hard to ask for trust," Rubio said, according to a partial transcript of his meet-and-greet with embassy staff that was obtained by ABC News.

Rubio, who was tapped to serve as the acting director of the aid agency, also seemed to acknowledge the administration's haphazard approach to cutting USAID -- which handles foreign aid, disaster relief and international development programs -- saying it was undertaken "in a manner that we would have preferred to be different, but we're forced to do because of impediments that we would confront."

Elon Musk, the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, said earlier this week he was "in the process" of "shutting down" the agency with the backing of President Donald Trump, as part of efforts to trim the size of the federal government and eliminate waste.

The Trump administration on Wednesday placed all direct-hire employees at USAID on administrative leave starting Friday, with plans to recall all foreign-based USAID employees back to the U.S. within 30 days.

In the transcript of Rubio's meeting with Guatemalan embassy staff, he says that the ambassador to Guatemala "handed" him a list of USAID programs in the country that he said "align with our U.S. goals and our interests." That list was the result of an all-night scramble by staff who were directed to compile it shortly after the secretary arrived in the country, according to an embassy official.

Rubio said that document "gave us the idea that we should ask the same exercise be conducted by every Mission around the world so that intelligent decisions can be made" regarding which programs to keep, before the end of Thursday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Feb. 6, 2025. Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The directive has quickly resulted in pushback from some USAID staff stationed abroad, who say the Thursday deadline set by State Department leadership will be extremely difficult for most posts to meet, and that it may be part of a strategy to avoid lawsuits from agency employees that could slow down its dismantling.

"Absolutely impossible," one USAID employee told ABC News. "Clearly, the 90-day foreign aid review has been compressed to two days."

Rubio's remarks came in response to concerns from Haven Cruz-Hubbard, the USAID mission director for Guatemala, who asked about the administration's efforts to curb foreign aid. Rubio insisted that "the United States is not walking away from foreign aid. It's not."

"I want to tell you that this is not about politics, but foreign aid is the least popular thing Government spends money on," Rubio said, according to the transcript. "And I spent a lot of time in my career defending it and explaining it, but it's harder and harder to do across the board -- it really is."

Rubio's private comments generally reflect what he's said publicly about the cuts to foreign aid -- but his sentiments seemed more sympathetic toward the workers whose careers and livelihoods hang in the balance.

"For those of us in charge of doing the work of foreign policy, we understand [foreign aid] is essential," he said.

