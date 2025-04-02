The otter was found after escaping during a winter storm on March 20.

Runaway otter returned to Wisconsin zoo, another still on the loose

In this photo posted to Facebook by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, Ophelia the otter is shown.

In this photo posted to Facebook by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, Ophelia the otter is shown.

In this photo posted to Facebook by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, Ophelia the otter is shown.

In this photo posted to Facebook by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, Ophelia the otter is shown.

After being missing for nearly two weeks, a zoo in Wisconsin announced the good news about one of its escaped otters: "Ophelia is home!!"

However, the search for a second escaped river otter continues.

Ophelia, a North American river otter, was found on March 28 and returned to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico, Wisconsin, the zoo announced on Tuesday.

After she was safely secured by a trap, Ophelia spent a few days "behind-the-scenes for observations" and received a full veterinary exam on Monday, revealing that she is "in perfect health," the zoo said.

As of Tuesday, she has been "returned to the regular otter habitat," but may not be visible to guests as she has been a "bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day," the zoo said.

Despite the joyous news of Ophelia's return, the zoo said the search continues for her partner-in-crime, Louie, who escaped with Ophelia on March 20 during a snowstorm when they "left their habitat through a small breach in buried fencing that they managed to enlarge just enough to get out."

In this photo posted to Facebook by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, Ophelia the otter is shown. NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

"This is otter breeding season and we expect that, as a male otter, Louie is likely ranging a bit further from home than Ophelia did, but it's still likely that he's not all that far away," the zoo said.

Motion-activated cameras have captured Louie and Ophelia during their breakout "romping around the zoo, frequently sliding on their bellies and exploring nearby water bodies," the zoo said.

The characteristic "bounce, bounce, sliiiide" steps that otters take left deep impressions in the snow, allowing for "clear track evidence" to investigate their whereabouts while on the loose, the zoo said.

The zoo said the two otters would remain close by, as they are "territorial and prefer to stay close to what's comfortable and known to them."

The zoo said it will continue to use motion-activated cameras to track Louie's movements and will share updates on social media.