Saddleback Church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

Five churches were ousted from the convention for having female pastors.

The Southern Baptist Church Executive Committee announced it will oust five churches for having female pastors, including one of the largest churches in the convention, California's Saddleback Church, according to the church's news service, Baptist Press.

After Saddleback Church's founding pastor, Rick Warren, retired last year, the megachurch hired Andy Wood and his wife Stacie Wood to head the church, according to the church's website.

The convention deemed Saddleback Church as "not in friendly cooperation with the Southern Baptist Convention," it said in a Facebook post.

Pastor Rick Warren speaks during the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, June 14, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP

The convention cited Stacie Wood's role as a teaching pastor of the church as the reason for the ousting, stating that the Baptist Faith and Message says only men can members of the office of the pastor, according to Baptist Press.

The other churches ousted for having female pastors were New Faith Mission Ministry in Griffin, Georgia; St. Timothy’s Christian Church in Baltimore; Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi; and Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Baptist Press.

A sixth church was also ousted for failing to cooperate with the credentials committee regarding a sexual abuse allegation against its senior pastor, according to Baptist Press.

All six churches will have the opportunity to appeal the decision in June at the SBC Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church, Oct. 16, 2022, in Lake Forest, Calif. Allison Dinner/AP

The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention was formed in 1917. It is made up of 86 representatives chosen from qualified states and regions.

The SBC Executive Committee and Saddleback Church did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.