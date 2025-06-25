Santa Monica shooting injures officer, search for suspect underway: Police

The incident occurred Wednesday near Santa Monica Place in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials respond to a shooting in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2025.

Law enforcement officials respond to a shooting in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2025.

Law enforcement officials respond to a shooting in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2025.

Law enforcement officials respond to a shooting in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2025.

A manhunt is underway in a shooting that injured a police officer in Santa Monica, California, authorities said.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near Santa Monica Place, an outdoor shopping mall, police said.

Law enforcement officials respond to a shooting in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2025. KABC

"The suspect remains at large, and a coordinated search is underway," the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement.

Police urged the public to avoid the area due to the emergency response.

Law enforcement officials respond to a shooting in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2025. KABC

"This remains an evolving situation," the Santa Monica Police Department said. "We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.