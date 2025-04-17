Multiple injuries after school bus overturns on South Carolina highway

There were three adults and approximately 35 students on the bus.

Multiple middle school students were injured when their school bus blew a tire on a South Carolina highway and overturned, officials said.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Chester County. The bus was carrying students from Pine Ridge Middle School back from a field trip outside Charlotte, North Carolina, school officials said.

A school bus overturned on a highway in Chester County, South Carolina, April 17, 2025. WSOC

There were three adults and approximately 35 students on the bus, according to the school district, Lexington School District Two, in a statement to ABC News' Charlotte affiliate WSOC.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple injuries" in the crash, but that there is no confirmed number or information on the nature of the injuries at this time. The victims were transported to multiple hospitals.

The crash was reported around 1:47 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Footage from the scene shows the school bus overturned, with part of the bus on top of a guardrail.

Multiple agencies, emergency responders and school personnel were on the scene, and some students were transported for further evaluation, school officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Two additional buses that were traveling back from the field trip were not involved, the school district said.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.