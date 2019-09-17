A school safety officer with the New York City police was shot dead in her apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Officers responded to reports of an argument and gunshots inside a Fort Greene, Brooklyn, apartment around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, initially treating the call as a possibly armed and barricaded person, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

When officers went inside, they found 44-year-old Naire McCormick, an NYPD school safety agent, in her bedroom, shot in the head, police said.

A 47-year-old man was also found dead in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, police said, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Today is a sad day as we mourn the death of our beloved School Safety Agent Naire McCormick. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, the youth & faculty she served at her school and her NYPD School Safety Family. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/66OdUdf7gn — NYPD School Safety (@NYPDSchools) September 16, 2019

