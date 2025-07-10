Sean Combs trial judge asks attorneys for sentencing information

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts as the jury foreperson and courtroom deputy read verdicts before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian of the five counts against him, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

The judge who oversaw the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked both sides in the case to provide him with sentencing information ahead of the scheduled October sentencing date.

Judge Arun Subramanian said on Wednesday that he “would find it helpful” to have information about sentences imposed on defendants who were solely convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution and who, like Combs, have no prior criminal history.

The judge said he wants a joint letter from prosecutors and defense attorneys submitted to him by Sept. 1.

“No argument should be included in this letter. The goal is for the parties’ subsequent sentencing submissions to address the cases identified in the September 1 filing, focusing on those that each side believes reflect sentences imposed for similarly situated defendants, if any. The Court appreciates the parties’ assistance in identifying these cases, as this information is not presently available from the Sentencing Commission,” Subramanian said in his request.

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Arun Subramanian speaks during a bail hearing for Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan Federal Court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Elizabeth Williams/AP

Federal prosecutors have previously argued Combs deserves a sentence of at least 4-5 years in prison. The defense has said Combs should be sentenced to no more than two years in prison.

Sentencing for Combs was officially set for Oct. 3 after a remote hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to hear defense arguments for an earlier sentencing date was unexpectedly adjourned.

Defense attorneys and federal prosecutors sent a joint letter to Subramanian before Tuesday's hearing, saying that they had agreed to a Sept. 22 sentencing date, but a second joint letter sent to the judge shortly before the hearing was scheduled to begin said that both sides had agreed to the judge's original proposed sentencing date of Oct. 3.

It was not immediately clear why the defense apparently abandoned – at least for now – their attempt to secure expedited sentencing for Combs.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, next to his lawyers Teny Geragos and Marc Agnifilo, reacts after learning he will not be released on bail, during his sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Subramanian had agreed to hear arguments for expedited sentencing following a split verdict on July 2 that acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but convicted him on the two counts of prostitution-related charges he faced. Combs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison though it's possible that he will receive less than that for a first-time conviction. Any sentence would include credit for time served, which so far totals roughly 10 months.

Combs' split verdict followed six weeks of testimony that saw the prosecution present 34 witnesses and the defense present none. The jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days before reaching their decision.