Sean 'Diddy' Combs due in court today, seeking expedited sentencing

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is due back in court on Tuesday, where his attorneys will argue for expedited sentencing following his July 2 conviction on federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Attorneys for Combs will try to convince a federal judge to skip some procedural steps and sentence him as soon as possible, citing “exceptional circumstances.” Judge Arun Subramanian last week tentatively set sentencing for October.

A remote hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET before Subramanian, who agreed to hear arguments for an expedited sentencing following a split verdict that acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but convicted him on the two counts of prostitution-related charges he faced.

The defense argued in court last week that “exceptional circumstances” that warrant an expedited sentencing include the 2018 death of Combs’ romantic partner, Kim Porter.

“The mother of some of his children had passed away many years ago. These kids, the two daughters here sitting in the middle of your honor's second row, don't have a parent,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court last week.

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts after verdicts are read of the five counts against him, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, July 2, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Federal prosecutors appeared to oppose anything other than the usual course, including a pre-sentence report from probation officials that would require Combs to sit for an interview.

“The only things exceptional about this defendant are his wealth, his violence and his brazenness,” prosecutor Maurene Comey said. She also said that the government plans to pursue “significant incarceration” for Combs on the prostitution charges.

Combs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though it's possible that he will receive less than that for a first-time conviction. Any sentence would include credit for time served, which so far totals roughly 10 months.

Combs' split verdict last week followed six weeks of testimony that saw the prosecution present 34 witnesses and the defense present none. The jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days before reaching their decision.