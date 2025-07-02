Combs was found guilty on two counts, but acquitted of the most serious charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty on 2 of 5 counts: What's next for the rap mogul?

Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty of two of the five charges he faced in his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial on Wednesday, marking the end to a 10-week trial.

The jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution -- one each for his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and for another former girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

But Combs was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge, and both sex trafficking counts, each of which carried a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Rapper P. Diddy arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. April 3, 2018. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Here's what's next for the rap mogul:

Will Combs appeal?

Combs' legal team has yet to indicate whether Combs will appeal, but ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said he doesn't see it as a likely option.

"Will he appeal? Sure, that's his right to do so. But I don't see an appeal here. I think you take this as a win, you serve the few years that you may get and you will be happy you didn't get life," Buckmire told ABC News Live.

Sentencing

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, "knowingly transporting individuals to engage in prostitution or any illegal or sexual activity," which includes attempts to transport individuals, has a 10-year maximum penalty -- meaning Combs could face up to 20 years in prison for his two counts. But, sentencing could be shorter for the rap mogul.

Citing the federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors in the trial argued Combs should be sentenced to 51 to 63 months in prison -- around four to five years. Defense attorneys argued the guidelines point toward a sentence of 21 to 27 months -- around two years.

"I don't think he will see more than five years," said Michael Bachner, a white-collar criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor. He noted the federal sentencing guidelines suggest a roughly two- to three-year sentence.

He has already served about nine months while awaiting his trial, which will be subtracted from the sentence.

Janice Combs mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, gives a thumbs up as she departs with her children and family members at Manhattan's Federal Court as jury reached a full verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, July 2, 2025, in New York City. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Buckmire called the verdict a "massive win" for Combs, since he was found not guilty of racketeering, which had a life sentence as a possibility. Even though he was found guilty in the counts involving transportation to engage in prostitution, Buckmire said "the minimum is nothing" and that he would likely be sentenced in the range of about three to six years total

"Sean Combs, going to trial where he was facing life, and being able to walk out with something under 10 years, well under 10 years possibly, that is a victory," Buckmire said.

While he awaits his sentence, Comb's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued for Combs to be released on Wednesday. If granted by the judge, Combs' travel would be confined to the states where he has homes and he would have to surrender his passport.

"He should be released on appropriate conditions. ... He should be able to return to his home," Agnifilo said on Wednesday.

The prosecution argued he should be kept in jail awaiting sentencing, saying the government plans to pursue "significant incarceration" for Combs.

"Offenses of conviction constitute crimes of violence and mandate detention following the defendant's conviction," prosecutors said in a filing ahead of a 5 p.m. bail hearing.

Additionally, they argue Combs is a flight risk and a danger, despite the defense assertions otherwise. The prosecution included a letter from the lawyer for his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, saying Combs "is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community."

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has not yet set a sentencing date for Combs.

Civil lawsuits

Combs is also facing dozens of civil lawsuits, including a prominent one from former Danity Kane band member Dawn Richard, who accused the rap mogul of terrorizing and sexually abusing her. She also said that she witnessed Combs beating Ventura.

Richard, who testified in the trial, sued Combs in 2024 for assault, copyright infringement and false imprisonment, alleging -- among other things -- that he groped her on numerous occasions and forced her to endure inhumane work conditions. Combs denied all of the allegations and his attorneys in May filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Following the verdict, Lisa Bloom, the attorney for Richard, said in a statement: "Today's split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs. We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn."

Those will play out independent of his criminal proceedings.

Career and wealth

For decades, Combs was among the most influential entertainers and music entrepreneurs in the business, but the status of his career and wealth after this trial remains uncertain.

When federal prosecutors unsealed their indictment against Combs in September, the allegations called for the forfeiture of his assets in the event of a conviction.

A man holding a Sean John T-shirt, a company created by Sean "Diddy" Combs, reacts outside the U.S. federal court, after the jury reached verdicts in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, in New York City, July 2, 2025. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

With Combs being guilty on transportation charges, assets like his private jet -- if used to transport sex workers or clients -- could be seized, an expert told ABC News.

If he is released and decides to return back to working in the entertainment industry, Combs could face challenges booking venues and establishing endorsements or corporate partnerships, Jeff Apruzzese, professor of the music industry at Drexel University, told ABC News.

Combs could also face difficulty garnering invites to award shows and signing new artists to records deals, limiting his alternate pathways to income, Aprussese said.

ABC News' Peter Charalambous, Aaron Katersky, Jared Kofsky, Josh Margolin and Max Zahn contributed to this report.