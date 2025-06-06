Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial day 22 recap: Witness says Combs participated in 'hotel nights' as recently as August 2024

"Jane" told jurors Combs provided drugs and forced her to take part in orgies.

Maurene Comey questions "Jane" during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 6, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

The fourth week of testimony in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs concluded with deeply emotional and disturbing testimony from one of the rap mogul's ex-girlfriends, who told jurors she was forced to participate in days-long sexual encounters with male prostitutes as late as August 2024.

Testifying through tears, the woman, using the pseudonym "Jane," told jurors Combs provided her drugs and forced her to participate in the orgies – called "freak-offs" or "hotel nights"– for the three years of her relationship. She testified that the routine only ended when federal agents arrested Combs in September 2024 for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution.

Jane alleged that the "hotel nights" could last as long as three days and would require her, during the sessions, to have sex with up to three other men in addition to Combs. Saying she felt pressure to please Combs, who would masturbate while watching Jane and alternate with the male escorts, Jane said she relied on drugs to make it through the degrading marathons.

Maurene Comey questions "Jane" during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 6, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

"I just feel like at this point I had done so many of these that I just know how to just tune out and get in a zone," she said of living through the sexual escapades. "I just know what my partner likes to see, and I just turn on this person and I just begin."

Prosecutors allege that Combs used his wealth and influence to coerce multiple women into unwanted sexual encounters while using threats and violence to enforce their silence and protect his reputation as a music-industry boss and fashion tastemaker. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, which could send him to prison for life if convicted. His lawyers have argued any sexual interactions with the alleged victims was consensual, and Combs' violence and drug use do not make him a sex trafficker or racketeer.

Jane's testimony at times mirrored the allegations made by Comb's other ex-girlfriend, the musician Cassie Ventura, who likewise, took the jury through a narrative of male prostitutes, days-long sexual encounters and the drugs and alcohol that fueled them. Both women testified about relationships with Combs that became consumed by the sex sessions, how they took drugs to endure the sex and were required to book the male escorts they were then forced to have sex with. They both said they repeatedly told Combs they did not want to participate in the "freak-offs" after first agreeing to them to satisfy Combs' appetites..

"I just didn't feel like I had much of a choice," Ventura testified. "I didn't really know what 'no' would be or what 'no' could turn into."

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as Maurene Comey questions "Jane" during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 6, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Jane told jurors that Combs threatened to withhold his financial support if she refused to participate in the hotel nights and that the rap mogul, now incarcerated in a federal jail in Brooklyn, is still paying her rent.

Jane testified the three-year relationship she had with Combs was heartbreaking as she spent the vast majority of her time with the rap mogul at freak-offs. They were taking place so frequently, she testified, that she suffered regular soreness and painful urinary tract infections. She added it would anger Combs if she asked the male escorts to wear condoms.

Defense lawyers have argued that Jane was an angry lover of Combs, who was jealous that her relationship with the rap mogul did not grow into something more.

During questioning from prosecutors, Jane acknowledged she was deeply jealous of Combs' relationships with other women, tired of the hotel nights and felt manipulated by Combs. Prosecutors showed jurors dozens of text messages and notes reinforcing both Jane's frustration with Combs and her repeated requests to get out of the hotel nights, potentially bolstering their argument that the sexual encounters were not fully consensual.

"I realized that since 2021 that I had been saying the same thing over and over again," Jane told jurors about her frequent pleas to stop participating in the hotel nights.

Jurors hear recording from one of Jane and Combs' hotel nights

Jurors began the day of emotional testimony with prosecutors playing part of a recording of one of the hotel nights, during which Combs can be heard giving direction. On the tape, Jane and a male sex worker are heard looking for a condom when Combs objects, saying, "You're taking that d—."

Jane testified that Combs generally insisted that the male prostitutes not wear condoms when they had sex with Jane. Requesting a condom would make Combs "unhappy" or not "satisfied with me," she said.

"I just didn't want to disappoint my lover," she said.

Recounting what she said was a "typical" hotel night, Jane testified that Combs would encourage the male escort to ejaculate on her but not let her clean it before Jane and Combs had sex. She said a normal hotel night would include three rounds of that kind of sex.

"Who decided if you could stop when you were tired?" prosecutor Maureen Comey asked.

Jane began to sob as she said, "Sean." Her testimony paused while she dabbed her eyes.

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as "Jane" continues her testimony during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 6, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

"I would give subtle cues that I was tired, and I would say I was hungry or I would lay down or I would just come in and give him little faces," Jane said. "He would say 'You're not getting tired on me. Let's finish strong.'"

When Comey asked, "Why not just say you wanted to stop," Jane wailed loudly into the microphone. "I don't know," she said through tears.

The jury also saw a text message from later in the relationship in which Jane tried to communicate her true feelings about the hotel nights." She said she sent it because "I didn't like them and I was realizing this was becoming the dynamic of what we were" and she was "getting scared with how often it was starting to become."

"I wish we could jump this back to when we first started dating…ever since I opened Pandora's box I've never been able to close it…it's hurting me because I'm so much more than being left in the dark in hotel rooms…I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. It's dark, sleazy and it makes me feel disgusted…I don't want to play this role out of fear of losing the roof over my head," she wrote.

Comey asked her to read Combs' response. She testified Combs' words were "Girl stop."

Later in her testimony, jurors heard a voice recording of Combs berating Jane after she complained about him spending time with another woman while only she had to endure the hotel nights.

"I am saying I could do whatever the f—I want to," Combs said in the recording. "You're f—--- nuts so be sad, go crazy. Do whatever the f—-you want to do."

Jane testified that she relied on drugs to participate in hotel nights

Jane told jurors that she relied on drugs like ecstasy provided by Combs to stay awake for hotel nights, taking multiple doses to make it through the sex sessions. They could run as long as three days. She added that she needed to take sleeping pills to finally go to bed after the freak-offs finally concluded.

"I didn't want it to feel like it was too real," Jane said, beginning to sob. "Make things easier."

Twice, she testified she tried to make it through a hotel night without drugs.

"I was just tired of doing that to my body," Jane said. "I didn't like it. The fantasy of it wasn't there. It wasn't easy. It was just too real that it was happening."

Combs' ex-girlfriend Ventura, who testified earlier in the trial, said she similarly relied on drugs during the days-long sex sessions The drug use, Ventura said, contributed to her opioid addiction.

"I couldn't imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer or just way to not feel it for what it really was, which was emotionless and sex with a stranger that I didn't want to be having sex with," Ventura testified..

Jane testifies about transporting drugs and sex workers

As Jane testified softly about the pain and emotional suffering she endured during her relationship with Combs, she also testified about details about the underlying infrastructure Combs relied on to pull off the marathon sex sessions. She told jurors about Combs' assistants who set up the hotel rooms, supplied the mogul with stacks of cash for male prostitutes, and delivered the drugs he wanted when he wanted them.

Twice, Jane said she carried drugs for Combs from Los Angeles to Miami.

"He just told me to go to his Beverly Hills residence and pick it up from security," Jane said. She testified about speaking with Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, in advance. Khorram's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

"I remember she was saying, like, 'Hey just call and I'll have security come out and give it to you,'" Jane said. "I just asked her if this was safe and OK."

She said she remembered Khorram's response. "She said it's fine I do it all the time. Just put it in your check-in luggage."

The package allegedly contained ecstasy that she later took during a hotel night in Miami, Jane said.