Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial day 29 recap: Jurors watch videos of 'freak-offs'

Meanwhile, the usually cool-headed judge issued a stern warning to lawyers.

The explicit videos allegedly used to blackmail women came into focus on Tuesday for the Manhattan jury who will decide the fate of Sean "Diddy' Combs.

Donning headphones and with their video monitors hidden from public view, the jury watched lengthy clips of the drug-fueled sex parties at the center of the prosecution's sex-trafficking case against the one-time rap mogul and fashion tastemaker.

During the seven-week-long trial, the jury has been shown screenshots and brief clips of recordings from the orgies where Combs would watch his girlfriends have sex with male prostitutes. But Tuesday marked the first extensive look at the key evidence in the case.

Sex tapes are shown to the jury during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 17, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Prosecutors argue the videos were produced and saved by Combs as material that could potentially be used as blackmail against the women to ensure their silence.

"I just feared for my career. I feared for my family," Combs' ex-girlfriend and musician Cassie Ventura said about Combs threatening to release the videos. "It's horrible and disgusting. No one should do that to anyone."

Combs' attorneys argue the videos cut against the prosecution's contention that Combs coerced women into sex. The defense insists that the jury saw in the recordings women participating voluntarily in the marathon orgies – called "freak-offs" or "hotel nights."

"These videos, we believe, are powerful evidence that the sexual conduct in this case was consensual and not based on coercion," defense attorney Teny Geragos said during her opening statement.

The videos themselves are under seal because of the sensitive nature of what they show, and the judge has ruled that no one outside the jury and the parties in the case may view them. News organizations, including ABC News, went to court seeking at least limited access in order to describe what the tapes show, but U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian rebuffed that request.

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian threatens to sanction attorneys for a potential leak during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 17, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could go to prison for the rest of his life.

As the prosecution continues winding down its case, which started in early May, they plan to call two additional witnesses this week before resting on Friday. Defense lawyers say they plan to present a brief case to bolster their claims that the sex parties involved consenting adults and that the rap mogul never engaged in sex trafficking.

Judge considers sanctioning lawyers over gag order violation

The judge began Tuesday's court session with the most stern warning he has issued from the bench since the start of the trial, threatening to sanction lawyers on both sides for allegedly violating the strict gag order he has slapped on the case.

Subramanian said a news article – he did not specify which one – included information that was not public and the media should not know. The judge did not disclose what information he was referring to but he summoned everyone in the case to meet behind closed doors to discuss an issue with a member of the jury.

District Judge Arun Subramanian threatens to sanction attorneys for a potential leak as lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Maurene Comey stand during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 17, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

"Someone's lying," the normally cool-headed judge told the lawyers when they all pleaded ignorance to his questions about the alleged leak.

According to Subramanian, the violation of his order could result in criminal or civil contempt charges and he vowed to quickly investigate the matter and "punish" whoever is responsible.

"There's no passing the buck anymore. The buck stops with you. If anything happens then lead counsel is responsible," Subramanian told prosecutors Maureen Comey and lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo. "If a judge in this court were to write an opinion documenting lead counsel's violation of court's orders, that would be a bad thing."

Subramanian threatened to haul the attorneys into court, force them to testify and conduct an examination of their electronic devices.

"This is the only warning I will give," the judge said.

Prosecutors try to bolster evidence of a criminal enterprise

With only one so-called "summary" witness taking the stand on Tuesday, prosecutors used the testimony of special agent DeLeassa Penland, of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, to show the jury evidence that, they say, proves Combs used his business empire to covertly run a criminal enterprise.

When Combs racked up more than $46,000 worth of damage to his room at the InterContinental Hotel in Manhattan's Times Square, Combs' credit card bill that month – totaling $944,059 in charges – was paid through multiple bank accounts controlled by his companies, according to evidence shown to the jury on Thursday.

Assistant Attorney Emily Johnson displays text messages between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Casandra "Cassie" Ventura as she questions Special Agent DeLeassa Penland during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 17, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

When Combs used his credit card to buy airline tickets for former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and an escort in 2010, those charges were similarly paid through a Signature Bank account held by Bad Boy Entertainment Worldwide, according to testimony Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the records showed how Combs entangled his business and personal lives, allegedly leveraging the money held by his company to orchestrate highly choreographed and well-resourced sex parties where he watched and masturbated while directing the intimate activity.

The jury also saw text messages showing how Kristine Khorram – Combs' onetime chief of staff – scrambled in 2016 to make sure video of Combs assaulting Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel would not see the light of day.

The video is a centerpiece of the prosecution's case. The video wound up being played on CNN last year and has been viewed repeatedly during the trial.

After Ventura refused to answer Combs' texts and calls following the incident, Khorram tried to intervene, according to the records.

"Just talk to him," Khorram pleaded. "Sorry don't want to be in the middle just don't want him to go back over there."

In a separate exchange, Khorram instructed an assistant, "Say they had a fun drunk night try to get more info."

The jury has heard and seen Khorram's name repeatedly during trial. She has not testified and is not charged but federal prosecutors have portrayed her as a key figure in the alleged racketeering conspiracy.

Khorram's representatives have not responded to previous requests for comment, though she has denied any wrongdoing in a statement responding to a civil lawsuit in which she was mentioned.

Defense says they will present a short case

With prosecutors expected to rest their case by Friday, defense lawyers for Combs told the judge Tuesday they plan to take two to five court days for their version of events to be presented to the jury.

"It could be shorter than two. We're making adjustments as we go," defense attorney Agnifilo said.

Defense lawyers yesterday said they will begin their case by calling Vashta Dunlap, a former executive at Combs' Bad Boy Records label.

Subramanian said that a short defense case could allow the jury to hear closing statements next week.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors plan to call their last two witnesses, including a former college basketball player-turned-personal assistant for Combs and a final summary witness.