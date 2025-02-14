The plane is returning to Joint Base Andrews, a spokesperson said.

Sec. of State Marco Rubio's plane to Germany turns around after mechanical issue

Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plane experienced a mechanical issue while en route to Munich, Germany, on Thursday, according to a State Department spokesperson.

The plane has turned around and is returning to Joint Base Andrews and Rubio will continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a separate aircraft, the spokesperson added.

Rubio is headed to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference and to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to the State Department.

He will then travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to meet with senior officials, according to the agency.

"Secretary Rubio's engagements with senior officials will promote U.S. interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability, and peace," the State Department said of the trip, adding that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal will be a priority.