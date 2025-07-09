6 Secret Service agents suspended over conduct during attempted Trump assassination
The July 2024 incident left Trump's ear bloodied and a firefighter killed.
Six agents have been issued suspensions by the U.S. Secret Service for failures connected to last year's attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, an official told ABC News.
The personnel moves were confirmed four days shy of the anniversary of the July 13, 2024, shooting incident that left Trump's ear bloodied.
A firefighter attending Trump's campaign rally that day died in the attack and the gunman was killed by a sharpshooter on-site.
In the aftermath of the shooting, reporting showed a series of law enforcement breakdowns had created an environment that left Trump vulnerable to a would-be assassin.
The Secret Service director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned 10 days after the shooting.
The discipline against the six agents was issued in recent months, and the agents have the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency's actions.
The positions of those suspended ranged from supervisory level to line agent level, a source familiar with the agency's decision told ABC News.
