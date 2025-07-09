6 Secret Service agents suspended over conduct during attempted Trump assassination

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Penn., July 13, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Penn., July 13, 2024.

Six agents have been issued suspensions by the U.S. Secret Service for failures connected to last year's attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, an official told ABC News.

The personnel moves were confirmed four days shy of the anniversary of the July 13, 2024, shooting incident that left Trump's ear bloodied.

A firefighter attending Trump's campaign rally that day died in the attack and the gunman was killed by a sharpshooter on-site.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. Gene J. Puskar/AP

In the aftermath of the shooting, reporting showed a series of law enforcement breakdowns had created an environment that left Trump vulnerable to a would-be assassin.

The Secret Service director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned 10 days after the shooting.

An empty blood stained bleacher where supporters were gathered is seen after Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, PA, July 13, 2024. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The discipline against the six agents was issued in recent months, and the agents have the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency's actions.

The positions of those suspended ranged from supervisory level to line agent level, a source familiar with the agency's decision told ABC News.

