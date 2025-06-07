There were at least nine reported tornadoes Friday in Texas and Oklahoma.

Severe storms threaten millions in South from Texas to Carolinas

In this screen grab from a video, severe weather is shown in Lubbock County, Texas, on June 6, 2025.

Multiple rounds of severe weather are targeting a large swath of the South this weekend. More than 40 million Americans are in the threat zone through Saturday night, stretching from Texas to the Carolinas.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible with any severe thunderstorms that move through.

Earlier Saturday, torrential rain slammed parts of Arkansas, including the Little Rock metro triggering flash flooding.

A line of severe thunderstorms is sweeping across parts of the Southeast this afternoon bringing strong wind gusts and several reports of wind damage in northern Mississippi and Alabama.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across several states, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta into the evening hours.

Tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma earlier

In this screen grab from a video, severe weather is shown in Lubbock County, Texas, on June 6, 2025. KAMC

The potential severe weather comes after at least nine tornadoes were reported Friday across Texas and Oklahoma.

Grapefruit-size hail was reported near Briscoe, Texas, with hail bigger than the size of baseballs reported elsewhere across Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

Winds up to 90 mph were reported from a weather station from storms near Lora, Texas, on Friday, with winds greater than 70 mph reported from other storms in Texas and Oklahoma.

Storm threat continues Sunday

On Sunday, many of the same areas impacted by storms over the past 24 hours will be in the severe weather threat zone once again.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible then.

A level 4 out of 5 severe weather threat -- indicating a "moderate risk" has now been issued for portions of southern Oklahoma and northern Texas, including Lawton, Oklahoma and Wichita Falls, Texas. These areas have the greatest risk of seeing very large hail and destructive wind gusts.

Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible for areas highlighted in orange above, under a level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat, indicating an "enhanced risk."

Very large hail and destructive wind gusts could impact these locations as well, which includes Oklahoma City and Dallas.

The threat of severe weather will persist across parts of the South into Monday as well, with Louisiana to South Carolina currently in the threat zone for another round of strong thunderstorms.