Severe weather expected throughout Plains over the weekend

A stormy pattern stretches from coast to coast on Friday.

A day prior, the Midwest was hit hard with baseball-sized hail in Illinois and 86 mph winds in Iowa, while a separate storm system hit hard with flooding and record rainfall from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles. Downtown Los Angeles saw a daily record record with almost a half an inch of rain.

The storm system is moving out of the Rockies and into the Plains on Friday morning. The system will combine with another system in the Great Lakes Friday afternoon and evening and stretch from the Plains all the way east to the Mid-Atlantic.

The biggest threat for tornadoes and damaging winds will be in the Plains from Minnesota to Texas, with large hail possible as well. In the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, severe storms could bring damaging winds and some hail, with an isolated tornado possible as well.

On Saturday, the main threat for tornadoes, damaging winds and hail moves east into Dallas and north into Missouri.

The severe threat moves further east and north into the Midwest and the Great Lakes on Sunday, with Detroit and Chicago getting some damaging winds and hail.

With all the storms, very heavy rain is expected over the weekend and into early next week from Texas all the way into the western Great Lakes.

Some areas could see more than half a foot of rain, especially in the Plains, with flash flooding and river flooding expected.