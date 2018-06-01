Severe weather, flooding expected for Great Plains, Midwest through weekend

More than 300 damaging storm reports were made Thursday from the Rockies into the Midwest, including 11 reported tornadoes. Lots of damage was reported in the Ohio Valley from Louisville, Kentucky, to Cincinnati, Ohio, leaving thousands without power.

More storms are expected in the Plains and Midwest today.

A new storm system with a cold front will be moving into the Plains and parts of Midwest Friday with damaging storms forecast from Bismarck, North Dakota, down to Kansas City, Missouri. Some storms could produce more tornadoes.

Also, another area of severe storms could hit from Atlanta to Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats, with flash flooding possible.

ABC News

Unfortunately, the cold front that will move through the Midwest will slow down in the mid-Atlantic and bring more rain to already-flooded areas from Virginia to North Carolina.

Some areas could see more than 4 inches of rainfall around Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia.