Severe weather impacts central, southern US on Memorial Day weekend

Cooler temperatures will be felt in the Northeast, Midwest.

Grounds crew members cover the field as it rains during the third inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, May 23, 2025, in New York.

Temperatures will be spilt across the country over the holiday weekend with cool temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest and warm temperatures across the western and southern U.S.

Meanwhile, rounds of severe weather and heavy rain are expected across the Plains and parts of the South.

This is partially due to the jet stream, where warm and cold air masses separate, being set up over the same areas that’ll see rain and storms for the holiday weekend. This pattern will also bring a nationwide temperature divide this weekend.

Severe weather was ongoing Saturday morning, with strong thunderstorms and heavy rain hitting portions of eastern Oklahoma, southern Missouri, and Arkansas.

On Saturday, severe storms will be possible for parts of northern Texas, Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, Arkansas, northern Mississippi and west-central Alabama.

Grounds crew members cover the field as it rains during the third inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, May 23, 2025, in New York. Pamela Smith/AP

Severe storms on Sunday will be possible again for parts of north-central Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, northern Mississippi, northern Alabama and southwest Tennessee.

On Monday, severe storms are expected to push south and east into portions of central Texas. Some isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible from Texas and Oklahoma to Georgia.

In addition to the severe weather threat, heavy rain will set up across parts of the mid-South, presenting a flood threat for the holiday weekend.

ABC News

A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of northeast Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, and northern Arkansas where up to 8 inches of rainfall are possible. This includes Tulsa, Oklahoma; Springfield, Missouri; and Russellville, Arkansas.

A widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain will be possible throughout the weekend, with locally higher amounts in spots.

Pleasant but cool temperatures

Pleasant conditions will be settling in from the Northeast to the Midwest, but below normal temperatures will linger for the holiday weekend.

ABC News

For the Northeast on Saturday, the nor’easter is beginning to part ways from the region. However, some lingering light showers will continue to be possible across the Northeast. At the very least, cloudy conditions continue on Saturday.

On Sunday, clouds are expected to begin to break up across the Northeast with the Midwest seeing plenty of sunshine.

For Monday, the Northeast will see much more sunshine with the Midwest seeing more clouds.

Over the holiday weekend, temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees below what is normal for late May.

Warm across the West and South

ABC News

Despite the storms and rain, much of the South will be warmer than normal. High temperatures across the region will be 5 to 15 degrees above what is normal for late-May.

Meanwhile, dry and hot conditions will be building up across the West for this weekend. High temperatures across the region will be 5 to 15 degrees above what is normal for late-May.

ABC News

The warming trend across the West will continue into next week, with above normal temperatures very likely for the end of May and beginning of June.

Holiday travel outlook

Wet, stormy, and unsettled weather continues across parts of the Plains and South on Memorial Day as travelers get ready to head home from their holiday destinations. A little bit of this stretches up into portions of the Northwest, but showers will be much more scattered for these areas.

ABC News

Gorgeous weather is expected for the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. Plenty of sunshine and highs nudging into the 70s.

Dry, hot, and sunny weather is expected for the Southwest.