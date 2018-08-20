Severe weather moves east with damaging winds, flash flooding

A large storm system responsible for seven tornadoes and over 5 inches of rain in the Plains over the weekend is bringing more severe weather and flash flooding as it moves east.

The storm stretches from Minnesota all the way down to Texas.

Flash flood watches are issued from Wisconsin all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

ABC News

As the storm moves east Monday afternoon and evening, severe weather will break out in Mid-Mississippi Valley from MS to IL with damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado! Flash Flooding is also possible

By Tuesday, the storm system will move east and the severe weather will come with it, with cities like Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania, in the path of the strongest storms. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Flash flooding is also possible.

Rainfall totals will be locally heavy, with some pockets possibly receiving more than 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, which could cause flash flooding.