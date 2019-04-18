Severe storms moved through the central U.S., from Texas to Iowa, on Wednesday, bringing seven reported tornadoes -- four in Texas alone.

Overall, there were 130 storm reports for hail, some as large as baseballs, in Oklahoma and damaging winds gusting up to 74 mph in Texas.

The line of storms and heavy rain was moving through eastern Texas and Arkansas on Thursday morning with severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in effect.

(ABC News) Violent storms were moving through eastern Texas and Arkansas on Thursday morning.

The storm system will move further east Thursday afternoon into the Gulf Coast and will produce more severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

The tornado threat Thursday is higher than it was Wednesday, especially from Alexandria, Louisiana, down to New Orleans and east through Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and into the western Florida Panhandle.

(ABC News) The threat for tornadoes is higher along the Gulf Coast on Thursday than it was Wednesday.

By Friday, the storm system will move to the East Coast and the Southeast with severe thunderstorms expected from Florida to Delaware and heavy rain for the Northeast.

The biggest threat will be from Orlando, Florida, to Norfolk, Virginia, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

(ABC News) The threat for severe weather moves to the Southeast on Friday.

The eastern U.S., from the Gulf Coast into the Northeast, can expect a lot of rain from this system.

There is a chance for significant river flooding for the Mid-Atlantic and part of the Northeast from Friday into the holiday weekend.

Some areas could see 3 to 4 inches of rain, making flash flooding a concern as well.