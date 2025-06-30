The shooting occurred Sunday night in the Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Shooting outside of historic Stonewall Inn after NYC's Pride March: Mayor

Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images, FILE

In this June 12, 2023, file photo, rainbow flags are pictured flying on the fence at the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park on Christopher Street in New York.

An LGBTQ+ Pride parade ended in gunfire near New York City's historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday night, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

"Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down," Adams wrote on X, adding, "During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating."

Two people were injured in a shooting, according to ABC News' New York station WABC.

One person was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was injured in the leg; it is unclear if they were shot, according to WABC.

Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at 3 Sheridan Square, in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

A gun was recovered at the scene as the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to WABC.

The Stonewall Inn, gay bar and national historic landmark, became a monument in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, creating the country's first national park site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

It was the site of the Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, which began in response to routine police raids on the establishment, according to the Library of Congress. The conflict spanned multiple nights and drew national attention as bargoers resisted police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.