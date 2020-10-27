Shooting of knife-wielding man by Philadelphia police 'presents difficult questions,' mayor says Officers say the man was waving a knife and moving toward them when he was shot.

The mayor of Philadelphia says the shooting death of a Black man by police in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon "presents difficult questions that must be answered."

Police responding to a radio call involving a person with a weapon encountered a man on a residential street brandishing a knife and waving it erratically, Philadelphia Police said.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, then fired at him after he followed them with the weapon, police said.

A video posted to social media appeared to show the man, later identified by officials as 27-year-old Walter Wallace, circling around a parked car and walking toward officers as they backed away from him, shouting, "Put the knife down!"

The officers were then seen firing several shots.

Police said an officer took Wallace to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers told Wallace "several times" to drop the knife before they discharged their weapons, police Sgt. Eric Gripp told reporters.

A neighbor, Jada Hilton, said police could have done more.

"You could have pulled out a Taser. You could have shot him in the leg," Hilton told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

"My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace’s family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able."

Kenney said the police department's Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit will conduct a full investigation.

"I look forward to a speedy and transparent resolution for the sake of Mr. Wallace, his family, the officers, and for Philadelphia," he said.

"The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a separate statement. "We intend to go where the facts and law lead us and to do so carefully, without rushing to judgment and without bias of any kind."

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on desk duty until the investigation is over, Gripp said.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.