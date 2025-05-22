The front gate at the headquarters was closed until further notice.

Shooting reported at CIA headquarters in Virginia

May 22, 2025, 9:02 AM

A non-fatal shooting was reported outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, Thursday morning, the Fairfax Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m., a Fairfax police spokesperson said.

"The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes," a CIA spokesperson said. "Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

