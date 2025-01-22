2 students shot at Nashville high school, shooter 'no longer a threat': Police, school district
Antioch High School in Nashville is on lockdown.
Antioch High School in Nashville is on lockdown after shots were fired inside the school, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.
At least two students were shot in the cafeteria, according to Nashville police. The suspect then shot himself, police said.
The shooter "is no longer a threat," the school district said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.