2 students shot at Nashville high school, shooter 'no longer a threat': Police, school district

Antioch High School in Nashville is on lockdown.

ByEmily Shapiro
Video byJessie DiMartino and Cristina Corujo
January 22, 2025, 1:13 PM

Antioch High School in Nashville is on lockdown after shots were fired inside the school, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

At least two students were shot in the cafeteria, according to Nashville police. The suspect then shot himself, police said.

The shooter "is no longer a threat," the school district said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events