Siemens exec and his family identified as victims in deadly Hudson helicopter crash

This October, 2022, file photo shows the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on April 10, 2025, in New York.

An executive of Siemens, a European technology company, his wife and young children were aboard the tourist helicopter that plunged into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, leaving no survivors.

Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children -- aged 4, 5 and 11 years old -- have been identified as victims in the crash along with the pilot, aged 36, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

In this screen grab from a video, first responders are shown at the scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River on April 10, 2025, in New York. WABC

Escobar was named as an executive of Siemens' division in Spain and Southwest Europe in 2022, according to a press release from the technology conglomerate.

The former head of Siemens' Spanish arm, Miguel Ángel López, spoke highly of Escobar in the release, saying his work was "key" to the company's success.

"With Agustín Escobar We have the best possible successor to lead, from now on, the company in Spain. In recent years his work has been key to Siemens' success in the field of mobility and transport," López said.

The identity of the pilot, who was flying the New York Helicopters chartered chopper, has not yet been released.

The family was visiting New York City from Barcelona, Spain, two Spanish officials told ABC News.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what led to the deadly incident.

First responders walk along Pier 40, on April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. Jennifer Peltz/AP

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, April 10, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey, just over 15 minutes after it departed from the Wall St. Heliport, officials said during a press briefing on Thursday. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said.

"Our hearts go out to the family and those on board," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during the briefing.

The chopper -- identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Bell 206 helicopter -- was on its sixth flight of the day. It was found upside-down in the 50-degree water when rescuers arrived at the scene, officials said.

Editor's Note:A previous version of this report named Escobar as the CEO of Siemens, and has been updated to identify him as an executive with the company's Spanish branch.