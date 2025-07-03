The incident occurred in Simi Valley on the eve of July Fourth.

1 person killed in house fire in California after fireworks explode in garage: Police

One person was killed in a residential fire in California after fireworks exploded in a garage on the eve of July Fourth, police said.

Emergency crews responded midday Thursday to a fire at the home in Simi Valley, located in Ventura County in the greater Los Angeles area.

Authorities respond to a fire in Simi Valley, California, July 3, 2025. KABC

Explosions were reported inside the garage, according to police.

"The explosions were determined to be fireworks, which resulted in the death of one person," the Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement. "The fire spread from the garage to the attic and into the house."

Authorities respond to a fire in Simi Valley, California, July 3, 2025. KABC

Police did not release any details on the victim.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation.

Thomas Kudlick, who lives across the street from the residence, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that he came outside his home after hearing a "big explosion."

"I could see the garage had collapsed," he told the station. "Within just minutes, there was more explosions and more smoke and fire."