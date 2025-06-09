Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

Sly and the Family Stone entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Sly Stone, the pioneering leader of the funk band bearing his name, Sly and the Family Stone, has died, according to his family. Stone was 82 years old.

"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family," his family said in a statement. "While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

Sly Stone of Sly And The Family Stone poses in London, July 16, 1973. Michael Putland/Getty Images

Stone, whose real name was Sylvester Stewart, formed a band with his brother Freddie and sisters Loretta and Rose at an early age. The band played gospel music, seemingly a far cry from the funk and psychedelia he would later become known for, but Sly and the Family Stone would become known for its blending of music styles.

He was born in Texas in 1943, the second oldest of five children, but his family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was young. He got a job as a disc jockey and

Sly and the Family Stone formed in 1966 as a combination of Sly and his brother Freddie's individual bands. Sister Rose also joined the group. Loretta chose not to pursue music while younger sister Vaetta performed in her own band, Little Sister, and would join Sly and the Family Stone for occasional gigs.

While Sly was predominantly a guitarist when the band formed, he allowed Freddie to take that role in the new group and mostly played keyboard. However, he was, by many accounts, a musical prodigy. He learned to play guitar, keyboard, bass and the drums as a child.

Sly and the Family Stone released its first album in October 1967, "A Whole New Thing," but it received only limited attention. Just a month later, the band would be launched into the stratosphere when it released the single "Dance to the Music."

"Dance to the Music" peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Pop Singles chart.

Sly Stone from the group Sly and the Family Stone performs at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2006, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP, FILE

The band -- and Sly in particular -- also quickly came to be known for its high-energy, uptempo live performances. By 1969, after the release of "Stand!" the same year, the band was one of the biggest in the world and Sly was a household name.

"Stand!" featured the song "Everyday People," the group's first No. 1 single, and "Hot Fun in the Summertime," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

At the height of the band's fame, the members took the stage at the original Woodstock in August 1969. The band went on stage at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, just after Janis Joplin and just before The Who. The group ripped through an electric medley of hits including "Everyday People," "Dance To The Music," "Music Lover" and "I Want To Take You Higher."

