Small nodule found in Joe Biden's prostate during recent physical

A small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden’s prostate after “a routine physical exam," a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

“In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,” a spokesperson told ABC News.

A “small nodule” can mean a wide range of things and will require further testing to understand the underlying cause. It is too early to say if it is a benign lump caused by inflammation or something more serious.

In February 2023 during his presidency, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest that was cancerous and, before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said at the time. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. … No further treatment is required."

"Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to 'spread' or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do," O'Connor explained. "They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

President Joe Biden speaks during a conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on April 15, 2025. Tannen Maury/AFP via Getty Images

O'Connor said the "site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.