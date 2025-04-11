Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida

Video shows what appears to be the plane's wreckage on railroad tracks.

ByEmily Shapiro
April 11, 2025, 11:17 AM

A small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, according to local police.

The Cessna 310R was in the air for a little less than 20 minutes before it crashed, according to Flightradar24.

The site of a small plane crash in Boca, Raton, Fla., Apr. 11, 2025.
Miguel Coka

Video shows what appears to be the small plane's wreckage on railroad tracks next to a road. The fire caused by the crash has been extinguished.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

