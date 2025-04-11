Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida
Video shows what appears to be the plane's wreckage on railroad tracks.
A small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, according to local police.
The Cessna 310R was in the air for a little less than 20 minutes before it crashed, according to Flightradar24.
Video shows what appears to be the small plane's wreckage on railroad tracks next to a road. The fire caused by the crash has been extinguished.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.