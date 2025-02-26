Small plane crashes into Vermont mountain with 3 on board, victims being airlifted to safety
The Piper PA-28 crashed around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Three patients are being airlifted to safety after a small plane crashed into a mountain in Manchester, Vermont, early Wednesday, officials said.
Three people were on board the Piper PA-28 when it crashed around 3:50 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The Manchester Fire Department said around 11:40 a.m. that the patients were being evaluated and airlifted.
The plane has been located and the FAA will investigate the incident.
