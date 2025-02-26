The Piper PA-28 crashed around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Small plane crashes into Vermont mountain with 3 on board, victims being airlifted to safety

First helicopter ( one of three) with air lifted patient arrives at Manchester Public Facility, Feb. 26, 2025 in Manchester Vermont after a small plane crashed into a mountain.

Three patients are being airlifted to safety after a small plane crashed into a mountain in Manchester, Vermont, early Wednesday, officials said.

Three people were on board the Piper PA-28 when it crashed around 3:50 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Manchester Fire Department said around 11:40 a.m. that the patients were being evaluated and airlifted.

The plane has been located and the FAA will investigate the incident.

