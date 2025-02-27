South Carolina man shot dead while entering booby-trapped home: Police

Deputies said a shotgun was "rigged at the back door to go off."

A man died after entering a booby-trapped residence in South Carolina on Monday evening, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received notice of a reported shooting in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, and discovered 34-year-old Jordan Dove suffering "from an apparent gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dove, who was from Lugoff, South Carolina, is believed to have been shot while checking on a vacant house that belonged to a family member, police said.

"Upon getting to the scene, it was determined very quickly that the discharge of the firearm came from inside the residence," police said.

After inspecting the home, officials said they believe the residence had been booby-trapped. Deputies encountered a "shotgun that was rigged at the back door to go off once anyone attempted to gain entry." The shotgun was dismantled from the trap while investigators examined the scene, police said.

A perimeter was also set around the residence and the front door was barricaded shut with no other occupants inside the home, police said.

Police tape at a crime scene. STOCK PHOTO/Adobe Stock

Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital, but Dove "succumbed to his injury," police said.

Sheriff Thomas Summers said the booby-trapped home appeared to be "targeted towards law enforcement."

"It is yet another example of the dangers faced by law enforcement everyday," Summers said in a statement.

Police said charges will be "forthcoming" against Alfonzo Brown, the homeowner, who is currently in prison out of state.

This is an isolated incident and not a threat to the public at this time, according to officials.

Police said the investigation is "very active" and anyone that may have information regarding the incident should contact the sheriff's office investigators at 803-874-2741.