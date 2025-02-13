The new storm will bring snow, ice and rain to the Midwest and the Northeast.

South, Midwest and Northeast brace for yet another storm

People visit the Cloudgate sculpture as a winter storm passes over the city on Feb. 12, 2025 in Chicago.

People visit the Cloudgate sculpture as a winter storm passes over the city on Feb. 12, 2025 in Chicago.

People visit the Cloudgate sculpture as a winter storm passes over the city on Feb. 12, 2025 in Chicago.

People visit the Cloudgate sculpture as a winter storm passes over the city on Feb. 12, 2025 in Chicago.

A winter storm has left tornado damage along the Gulf Coast and piles of snow in the Plains and the Midwest -- and residents are now preparing for a new storm moving in this weekend.

This latest storm has dropped over 11 inches of snow in Iowa, 10 inches in Illinois and 7.5 inches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Josh Mortensen clears snow along University Avenue as snow falls in the area, Feb. 12, 2025, in Des Moines. Lily Smith/the Register/USA Today

People visit the Cloudgate sculpture as a winter storm passes over the city on Feb. 12, 2025 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

On the southern end of the storm, at least two tornadoes were reported in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday as winds gusted near 60 mph.

Next, the atmospheric river that's currently pounding California with rain will move across the country on Friday and this weekend.

The storm will bring heavy snow on Friday to the Rocky Mountains, where winter storm warnings and watches have been issued.

By Saturday, this storm will bring another round of severe weather to the Gulf Coast, with more damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

Severe Weather threat in the south. ABC News

The storm will also bring more snow, ice and rain to the Midwest and the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday.