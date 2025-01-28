South under severe weather and flash flood threat, Northeast expecting snow

At least five states are under snow and wind alerts on Tuesday morning.

A storm system that brought rain and snow to Southern California will move into Texas and the South by Wednesday, bringing flash flood and severe weather threat.

The storm's highest rain total was in Santa Barbara County, which saw 2.23 inches. Los Angeles County saw 1.62 inches and Santa Monica had 1.38 inches. Totals were less than an inch at Los Angeles International Airport and in Downtown Los Angeles.

Western storm will reemerge in southern Plains states by late afternoon on Wednesday, into the overnight hours with severe weather possible for central and northern Texas, including Dallas.

In addition, this storm system will bring very heavy rain and flash flood threat from Texas to western Kentucky, including Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee, and Paducah, Kentucky.

Locally some areas could see more than 4 inches of rain, this will lead to flash flooding on Thursday.

Snow squalls in the Northeast and Midwest

Several quick moving storm systems combined with the lake effect, will bring strong winds and snow to parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast today into Thursday.

Early on Tuesday, a snow squall warning was issued for Syracuse, New York, where visibility was dropping close to zero in spots.

At least five states this morning are under snow and wind alerts from the Midwest to the Northeast.

The heaviest snow and strongest winds will be from northern Michigan to western Pennsylvania and New York and into northern New England, where locally a foot of snow is forecast with wind gusts near 60 mph.

Whiteout conditions are possible in some of these heavier snow bands.

Further south and east, for the I-95 corridor, a dusting to 1 inch of snow is possible from Hudson Valley in New York to Connecticut and Massachusetts. Boston and Hartford could see the snow.