2 more suspects arrested after Southern University student dies in alleged hazing incident

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Southern University and A &M College student during an alleged hazing incident, police said Tuesday.

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior at the college in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died following an off-campus incident last month, school officials said.

Wilson collapsed after being punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to a fraternity, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse.

A group of males dropped him off unresponsive at a local hospital and reported he collapsed after being struck in the chest while playing basketball at a city park, according to court filings. But upon investigation, officers learned that the incident actually occurred at a warehouse in Baton Rouge while he was pledging to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, according to Morse.

One suspect, 23-year-old Caleb McCray, turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish prison last week with his attorney and has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter, Morse said.

Two additional suspects were arrested this week for criminal hazing, a felony, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.

Kyle Thurman, 25, was arrested in Port Allen, Louisiana, on Monday by the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Baton Rouge Police Department's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team, police said. He was extradited to Baton Rouge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, police said. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Isaiah Smith, 28, turned himself in early Tuesday and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, police said.

"A fair bond was set and his family are going through the process of bonding him," his attorney, Franz Borghardt, said in a statement Tuesday evening to ABC News. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wilson family in this time of mourning."

The booking photos for Isaiah Smith, left, and Kyle Thurman Baton Rouge Police Department

The three suspects allegedly punched some of the pledges with boxing gloves while the students stood in a line during a meeting at a flooring company warehouse on Feb. 26, according to their arrest warrants. McCray is the only suspect specifically accused in the documents of punching Wilson.

Smith held the title of dean of pledges and was in charge of the nine pledges at the time of the alleged hazing, according to the affidavit in his arrest warrant. He is accused of punching "at least one pledge" during the alleged hazing, according to the affidavit.

Thurman allegedly punched pledges in one group, while McCray is accused of punching pledges in another group that included Wilson, according to the affidavits in their arrest warrants. Both suspects are current members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the affidavits said.

McCray allegedly punched Wilson four times in the chest, at which point Wilson fell to the floor, becoming unresponsive and appearing to have a seizure, according to the affidavits.

Wilson was brought to a local hospital in a vehicle registered to Smith, according to the affidavits. Officers also identified Smith as the person seen on surveillance video removing an unresponsive Wilson from the car, according to the affidavits.

Following McCray's arrest, his attorney said they are reviewing the facts of the case and are committed to ensuring that "due process is followed."

"At this time, I have not been presented with any evidence to support such serious accusations," his attorney, Phillip Robinson, said in a statement Friday. "I maintain my client's innocence and urge the public to withhold rushing to judgment until all the evidence is heard."

Wilson was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Feb. 27, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The cause of Wilson's death has not yet been determined while awaiting the results of the additional forensic testing that was ordered by the pathologist, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News on Friday.Additional suspects and arrests are possible, Morse said.

Southern University, a historically Black college and university, said it is cooperating with the criminal investigation. The school is also conducting an internal investigation into what led to Wilson's death following reports of "unsanctioned off-campus activities" and will "take appropriate action" once completed.

"Hazing is a violation of the University's rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University," the school said.

A vigil for student Caleb Wilson at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, March 5, 2025. WBRZ

Last week, the university said it had begun its student judiciary process for any alleged breaches of school policy amid its hazing investigation. It has also indefinitely banned membership intake for all student organizations in the wake of Wilson's death.

Ricky Lewis, the highest-ranking national official in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, previously said in a statement that they are "actively working to gather accurate information" amid the investigation by local authorities and "we fully support their efforts to seek the truth."

A public memorial is scheduled to be held for Wilson at Southern University on Friday to "mourn this tremendous loss," school officials said.

"He was a bright light in Jaguar Nation, a dedicated scholar, and a proud member of the world-renowned Human Jukebox," Southern University Chancellor John Pierre said in a statement. "Caleb Wilson's kindness, passion, and unwavering spirit left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him."