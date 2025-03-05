Alleged hazing incident under investigation following student's death

Police are investigating an alleged hazing incident following the death of a Southern University and A &M College student, school officials said.

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior at the college in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died on Feb. 27 following an off-campus incident, school officials said. He was brought to a local hospital unresponsive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department, whose officers responded to the hospital around 3 a.m. that day.

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Southern University and A&M College

The police department and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office are investigating an "alleged act of hazing involving members of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc." in connection with Wilson's "unfortunate and unnecessary" death, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

Southern University, a historically Black college and university, said it is cooperating with the criminal investigation. The school is also conducting an internal investigation into what led to Wilson's death following reports of "unsanctioned off-campus activities" and will "take appropriate action" once completed.

"Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University," the school said.

The university said Wednesday it has begun its student judiciary process for any alleged breaches of school policy amid its hazing investigation.

The cause and manner of Wilson's death are pending the results of additional forensic testing, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

Police and school officials have not released further details about the incident. As of Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department had no updates on the investigation.

Southern University student Caleb Wilson is seen in this photo released by Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter. Rep. Troy Carter/Meta

The university indefinitely banned membership intake for all student organizations in the wake of Wilson's death.

"The well-being of our students is a part of our mission to provide an extraordinary education for thousands of students," the school said. "We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern."

Ricky Lewis, the highest-ranking official in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, said in a statement that they are "actively working to gather accurate information" amid the investigation by local authorities and "we fully support their efforts to seek the truth."

"Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family," Lewis said. "We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time."

Wilson was majoring in mechanical engineering, the school said. He was also a member of the Southern University "Human Jukebox" Marching Band, which remembered him as a "talented trumpet player, a dedicated student and a bright soul."

A candlelight vigil will be held in his honor Wednesday evening at the university.