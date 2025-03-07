Suspect charged with manslaughter after Southern University student dies in alleged hazing incident

A suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and hazing in connection with the death of a Southern University and A &M College student in an alleged hazing incident, police announced on Friday.

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior at the college in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died shortly after midnight on Feb. 27 following an off-campus incident, school and city officials said. He was brought to a local hospital unresponsive by a group of males, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The group dropped Wilson off at the emergency room and reported that he collapsed while playing basketball at a city park, Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said during a press briefing Friday. But upon investigation, officers learned that the incident actually occurred at a warehouse in Baton Rouge while he was pledging to a fraternity, he said.

"Caleb Wilson died as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity," Morse said.

At no point did anyone involved in the incident call 911, he said.

Southern University student Caleb Wilson is seen in this photo released by Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter. Rep. Troy Carter/Meta

One suspect, Caleb McCray, turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish prison Thursday night with his attorney and has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter, Morse said.

McCray's attorney said they are reviewing the facts of the case and are committed to ensuring that "due process is followed."

"At this time, I have not been presented with any evidence to support such serious accusations," his attorney, Phillip Robinson, said in a statement. "I maintain my client's innocence and urge the public to withhold rushing to judgment until all the evidence is heard."

There are two additional suspects that police are currently drawing up warrants for and working with their attorneys to turn themselves in on Friday, the chief said.

Additional suspects and arrests are possible, he said. Police did not share how many people were at the warehouse. Investigators are still working to determine an exact timeline of what happened, Morse said.

Officers have interviewed over a dozen people and executed multiple search warrants so far as part of the investigation, he said.

Southern University, a historically Black college and university, said it is cooperating with the criminal investigation. The school is also conducting an internal investigation into what led to Wilson's death following reports of "unsanctioned off-campus activities" and will "take appropriate action" once completed.

"Hazing is a violation of the University's rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University," the school said.

The university said Wednesday it has begun its student judiciary process for any alleged breaches of school policy amid its hazing investigation.

It has also indefinitely banned membership intake for all student organizations in the wake of Wilson's death.

Ricky Lewis, the highest-ranking national official in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, previously said in a statement that they are "actively working to gather accurate information" amid the investigation by local authorities and "we fully support their efforts to seek the truth."

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Southern University and A&M College

The cause of Wilson's death has not yet been determined while awaiting the results of the additional forensic testing that was ordered by the pathologist, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

Wilson was majoring in mechanical engineering, the school said. He was also a member of the Southern University "Human Jukebox" Marching Band, which remembered him as a "talented trumpet player, a dedicated student and a bright soul."

"Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are by the loss of our student, Caleb Wilson," Southern University President Dennis Shields said during Friday's press briefing. "Our collective thoughts and prayers continue to be with Caleb's family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved him."

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said he has met with Wilson's family.

"It's a sad day to lose such a promising young life, and I encourage all the young people out there to make better decisions," he said during the press briefing.