Southwest plane lands safely in Chicago after close call with jet that went on runway without authorization

A Southwest Airlines plane landed safely at Chicago Midway International Airport after a close call with a business jet that "entered the runway without authorization," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Southwest Flight 2504, which was arriving from Omaha, Nebraska, landed "without incident" Tuesday morning "after the Crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway," Southwest said in a statement.

The FAA said a business jet went onto the runway without authorization.

Air traffic controllers could be heard telling the business jet to hold short and not cross the runway, but the jet did not follow instructions. Approximately 2,050 feet separated the planes before Southwest initiated its go-around, according to data from FlightRadar24.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," Southwest said.

A spokesperson for private jet company Flexjet said it "adheres to the highest safety standards" and is "conducting a thorough investigation."

"Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken," the spokesperson said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.