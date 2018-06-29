'Start Here': Alleged shooter held grudge against newspaper, says former editor

It's Friday, June 29, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Terror in the newsroom

Yesterday, we saw images that we've grown accustomed to: people escaping a building with their hands up, after watching their friends get shot.

This time, it happened right in the middle of a newsroom.

We spoke to a former editor of the Capital Gazette, who says the suspect had a long-standing grudge against him and the paper.

2. DOJ battle

There were fiery exchanges with GOP lawmakers when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. At one point, a combative Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, accused Rosenstein of hiding information from Congress.

The hearing came as House Republicans voted on a resolution demanding the Justice Department comply with document requests and subpoenas from the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. ABC News’ Ben Siegel, who covers the House, tells us some conservatives believe there are more moves ahead against the DOJ and Rosenstein.

3. Russia connection

Billionaires with deep ties to Russia attended some of the most exclusive events at President Donald Trump's inauguration, according to guest lists obtained by ABC News, and now their presence has attracted the interest of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

ABC News' John Santucci has been working the story and he tells us about the key Trump advisors who attended the dinners: "Michael Cohen, the president's longtime fixer and personal attorney, was sitting next to one of these billionaires."

4. Names and noms

As the legal and political worlds absorb the news of Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court, Trump is weighing who will replace him.

Sources tell ABC News there are five people who have made the shortlist and ABC News Supreme Court Contributor Kate Shaw runs through the names.

4. Real-life Quidditch

The U.S. is not in the World Cup this year. But there is a U.S. team in the most magical sporting event on Earth.

We speak to one of the players as he prepares for the International Quidditch Association World Games.