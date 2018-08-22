It's Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Cohen’s guilty plea, Manafort’s guilty verdict

President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight felony charges and admitted he made illegal campaign contributions "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office."

While Cohen surrendered to the FBI, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. The federal judge declared a mistrial on the other 10 counts of the special counsel’s 18-count indictment after jurors could not reach a consensus.

A powerhouse political team walks us through Cohen’s guilty plea and Manafort’s guilty verdict, including ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, ABC News’ Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas, ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and ABC News’ Trish Turner,

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

2. US stocks to enter longest bull market

Later Wednesday, Wall Street is set to mark the longest bull market in American history, a boom that has spanned years, presidencies, chairs of the Federal Reserve, and more.

ABC News Chief Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis breaks down what it all means for the U.S. economy.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

3. Plane makes emergency landing after blowing two tires

A plane carrying rapper Post Malone made a successful emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, authorities said. How do you land an aircraft in this kind of situation?

ABC News aviation analyst John Nance attempts to teach us.