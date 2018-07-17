'Start Here': Election interference front and center at Trump-Putin summit

It's Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. 'Extremely strong and powerful in his denial'

President Donald Trump met yesterday with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

ABC News World News Tonight anchor David Muir says, “We have never seen a president stand up on the stage with Vladimir Putin and seem to side with him over the president’s own intelligence agencies back in the U.S.”

2. Another Russia indictment

On the very day Trump was defending Russia, the president's own Justice Department was arresting a woman, accusing her of working as a Russian agent while enmeshing herself with the National Rifle Association.

ABC News senior investigative producer Matt Mosk says she has been trying to make inroads in the Trump universe, even asking the then-candidate a question at an event in 2016.

3. Reunification before deportation

A judge ordered the Trump administration to reunite thousands of families who were separated in the weeks after the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy was implemented, but now some of the newly reunited families are facing their next challenge -- being deported together.

ABC News' Alex Stone breaks down the latest ruling from the same San Diego judge and what happens now for these immigrant families.