It's Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Facebook uncovers political-influence campaign

An ongoing political-influence campaign has attempted to hype up 2018 political issues in the lead-up to the midterm elections, according to Facebook.

Thirty-two pages and accounts were shut down after exhibiting tactics similar to the meddling seen in the 2016 election, but Facebook wouldn't say whether Russia was behind the "coordinated, inauthentic behavior."

ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis breaks down what's different about this campaign compared to 2016 and what she finds troubling about Facebook's announcement: "Very real people and very real interests that are now connected to something that is totally fake."

2. Manafort's trial gets off to quick start

Yesterday, the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort began in Alexandria, Virginia.

Manafort is accused of a range of financial crimes -- from tax evasion to bank fraud.

ABC News' Kyra Phillips is covering the trial and says this is a big moment for Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

3. Federal judge issues temporary restraining order to stop 3D gun blueprints

This morning was going to be the morning where you could download instructions to build your own gun from a 3D printer.

The Trump administration had approved a Texas company to give out those blueprints, but hours before they made their big launch, a judge stepped in and put a hold on things.

ABC News’ Conor Finnegan says the debate has gotten President Donald Trump’s attention.

4. Judge hands down first sentence in Penn State hazing death case

In Pennsylvania, several current and former students are facing charges in the hazing death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza at Penn State University last spring.

Yesterday, a judge decided 21-year-old Ryan Burke deserved no jail time for his role in the incident.

ABC News’ Gio Benitez says Piazza’s parents are still trying to process the ruling.