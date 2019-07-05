'Start Here': Fleeing Central America with the promise of the American dream

It's Friday, July 5, 2019. Let's start here.

The American Dream in Honduras

As America marks its independence, ABC News’ "Start Here" podcast shines a light on those who are risking their lives every day in pursuit of freedom. This morning, in the second of a two-part series, ABC News reporters are following Central American migrants on their journeys into the U.S., amid a contentious debate over immigration policy.

"The people that are upping and leaving right now are the ones that have nothing to lose," ABC News' Victoria Moll-Ramirez tells the podcast. "They're not the ones with an education. They're not the ones with their own homes. They're the ones [whose] lives are falling apart, so they have to get up and go, they feel."

Pep Companys/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

"Start Here," ABC News' flagship podcast, offers a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or the ABC News app. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content and show updates.

Elsewhere:

'Hello, America, hello': Donald Trump's damp "Salute to America" ceremony in Washington, D.C., was launched with controversy, but ended up being mostly on-script with USA pride.

'Today we lost a WV superstar': Billionaire coal executive -- and sometime boyfriend of Tiger Woods' ex Elin Nordegren -- died in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas.

'He wanted to serve in Nashville': A four-year veteran of the Nashville Metro Police Department, John Anderson, 28, was killed when a 17-year-old unlicensed driver plowed into the cop's car at an intersection.

'I was in disbelief': A black couple that hired a repairman ended up turning him away after he showed up with a Confederate flag on his truck.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

Where Kamala Harris’s New Voters Came From: How did the debate (or coverage of the debate — as we shall see, not everyone in our poll actually watched it) change people’s prospective primary votes?

Doff your cap:

Play

We know Olympian Carl Lewis and actress Roseanne Barr can't sing the national anthem, so let's applaud this 2-year-old who belts it out like Whitney Houston.

Amelia Bubenik is taking the internet by storm this Independence Day with her passionately performed rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

"She loves to sing," said her mother, Amy Bubenik.