It's Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Top intelligence officials talk Russia, election security at White House

President Donald Trump's national security team displayed a united front at the White House on Thursday to relay concerns about Russia's meddling in U.S. elections. FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen echoed each other with statements stressing the need for election security.

The show of solidarity comes amid mixed messages from the White House on Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and more than two weeks after Trump appeared to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence community.

"This was a chance for the administration to say, 'We recognize the problem, we are taking it seriously and we are doing something about it'" said ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

2. Ending the week in court with Paul Manafort

The first week of Paul Manafort's trial comes to a close today. The former Trump campaign chief is charged with several financial crimes, including money laundering and tax evasion, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

ABC News' Trish Turner has been in court all week and she breaks down what we've learned about Manafort so far: "It's sort of a tale of two Manaforts."

3. Pope declares death penalty wrong in all cases

Yesterday, the pope issued a new declaration saying the Catholic Church isn't just uncomfortable with the death penalty. It's fully against it. No exceptions.

Tom Reese, a senior analyst with Religion News Service, said this will just add another item to the controversial list of issues that American bishops will teach and lobby for.

4. Trump administration proposes rollback of auto emissions standards

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation delivered a joint statement on Thursday proposing a rollback of Obama-era fuel-efficiency standards.

Officials said the move would make cars more affordable and roads would be safer with more people driving newer cars. ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs, who covers the EPA, tells us what one former EPA official had to say about that argument: "You may save some money on purchasing your car in the short term, but you're going to end up paying more for gas in the long run."