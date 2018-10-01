It's Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

1. FBI interviews begin in Kavanaugh investigation

An FBI investigation is underway into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, an accusation he has denied.

Former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Steve Gomez says many of the details offered by Kavanaugh at his hearing about his past behavior will be relevant to investigators.

2. Tesla, SEC settle fraud lawsuit

Elon Musk has been hailed as a visionary. He has also been called a rule breaker. And this weekend, the Securities and Exchange Commission seemed to agree.

On Thursday, the SEC sued Musk for what might be the most expensive tweet ever posted. Just two days later, the two sides arrived at a settlement: The company will pay $20 million, while Musk himself will pay $20 million more and will step down as Chairman of Tesla for at least 3 years, but will remain CEO.

Forbes’ Alan Ohnsman tells us that the most consequential part of the punishment involves the company’s board of directors.

3. Hundreds dead after major tsunami rocks Indonesia

Rescue workers are still trying to get to potential survivors in Indonesia after a 20-foot high tsunami barreled into several coastal towns.

ABC News’ Julia Macfarlane, who witnessed the last major tsunami to hit the country, tell us how the death toll could rise even higher in the coming days.

4. One year since Las Vegas masscare

The one-year anniversary of 58 people being killed by a lone gunman at a country music festival in Las Vegas is Monday.

It remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

ABC News Senior National correspondent Matt Gutman was there that night, and tells us that the survivors are still dealing with trauma.

Let's make a deal: US-Canada reach agreement on new trade deal: The U.S. and Canada reached an agreement on a new trade deal late Sunday after months of often testy back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The U.S. had previously negotiated a deal with Mexico in late August. The new deal will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which had long been derided as unfair to the United States by Trump.

FBI investigates: Sens. Flake, Coons describe moments that led to FBI investigation of Kavanaugh: Sens. Chris Coons and Jeff Flake described in a "60 Minutes" interview how their bipartisanship led to an FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. Coons, the Democrat from Delaware, called his friend and colleague across the aisle a "hero" for being the Republican who ultimately forced President Donald Trump's hand in ordering a weeklong, supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee.

He got love: Kanye West defiant amid backlash over support for Trump: Kanye West declared earlier this year that the "mob" can't make him abandon President Donald Trump. Following months of criticism from hip-hop fans, recording artists and friends alike over his support for the president, the rapper remains undeterred.

Mysterious explosion: 3 killed after car explodes in suburban Pennsylvania; suspect likely among the dead: Three men died after a car exploded late Saturday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. The suspect was likely among those killed in the blast, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said at a Sunday news conference.

Tragic crash: Driver charged with DUI after plowing into Boy Scouts group: A New York man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a group of Boy Scouts, according to police. Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Murphy on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly veered off a road in Manorville, New York, and plowed into five Boy Scouts, injuring them and leaving one in critical condition.

Forecasting the race for the Senate: The chance of winning for each candidate in the 35 Senate elections taking place in 2018, as well as the controlling party for the 65 seats not on the ballot this cycle.

Kavanaugh nomination: Committee moves Judge Brett Kavanaugh forward: But the floor vote is delayed a week as the panel asks the administration to direct an FBI investigation into "current credible" sexual assault claims.

How this climber made a solo journey up Yosemite's El Capitan with no gear: Alex Honnold's ascent to the top of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, alone and without gear, is depicted in the National Geographic documentary "Free Solo."

Oct. 1, 2013 -- First federal government shutdown in 17 years occurs.

Lakers forward LeBron James runs past fans on his way to the court before debuting with Los Angeles in an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo credit: AP/Gregory Bull)

Peruvian pets and their owners gathered outside Lima's Saint Francis of Assisi church for blessings Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, ahead of the celebration of the patron saint who is believed to protect animals.

