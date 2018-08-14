It's Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Omarosa unveils another recording amid legal questions

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, as she continues her media tour, has released another secret recording from inside the White House, this time with President Donald Trump, who appeared to be surprised by news of her firing.

The tape follows a recording of White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly telling Manigault Newman in the Situation Room that she was being fired for "integrity issues."

But how was she able to secretly record a conversation in a room that's supposed to be one of the most secure places in the White House -- and could she be in legal jeopardy?

ABC New Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl: "You cannot bring anything that can record, take pictures, anything like that. You're supposed to check all that at the door."

2. FBI fires agent who sent anti-Trump texts

The president and his Republican allies have railed against Peter Strzok, a senior FBI agent, for months after text messages he sent in 2016 about then-candidate Trump surfaced. Strzok last year was pulled from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

And yesterday he was fired from the FBI.

His lawyer accused the FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich of making a decision "in response to political pressure," but ABC News' Mike Levine, who covers the Justice Department, tells us: "I would be shocked if politics played any part in this."

3. Suspected 'Golden State Killer' charged with 13th murder

Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected "Golden State Killer," is now facing charges for a 13th murder. He's accused of shooting a college professor in Visalia, California, in 1975, according to police, after he tried to kidnap the professor's daughter from their home.

Investigators were able to connect DeAngelo's DNA to his previous alleged crimes through a genealogy database, but police said no DNA was available from this killing.

Matthew Kelly, an intelligence analyst who has been investigating the Golden State Killer's murder spree for years, breaks down the significance of this murder.

4. 15 years after the Northeast blackout of 2003, electric grids remain a target

It was one of the most widespread blackouts since the invention of electricity. On Aug. 14, 2003, an electrical blackout hit the Northeast, leaving millions of Americans from Massachusetts to Ohio to Michigan, nearly all the way to Canada, in the dark.

Although it was caused by a software bug, nothing nefarious, could it happen again if someone was able to wreak havoc on the nation's power grid? FiveThirtyEight's senior science writer, Maggie Koerth Baker, takes us deep inside the world of hackers going after public utilities.