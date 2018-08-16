It's Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Trump revokes former CIA director's security clearance

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced yesterday that President Donald Trump had revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, citing "erratic behavior" and "lying."

Brennan, who led the CIA during the Obama administration and served as Deputy CIA Director for former President George W. Bush, is now an analyst for MSNBC and a frequent critic of the president. On Twitter, he accused Trump of trying to "suppress freedom of speech & punish critics."

John Cohen, former acting undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security and ABC News contributor, tells us he agrees.

"From everything that we've heard publicly," Cohen said, "his clearance was revoked because people were upset that he was being critical of the administration."

Carolyn Kaster/AP

2. Pennsylvania report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests

More than 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania have been accused of abusing more than 1,000 children over several decades. After a two-year investigation, a grand jury report detailed how church leaders maintained a "circle of silence" and kept records of the abuse as part of a "sophisticated" cover-up.

ABC News' David Wright is tracking the story: "This is just one state. Imagine if all 50 states did a comprehensive look through the church records."

3. Experts concerned about US infrastructure amid Italy bridge collapse

The death toll of a bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, continues to rise -- at least 39 have been reported dead.

ABC News' Julia Macfarlane joins us from the site of the collapse, where officials are worried more of the structure could come down, threatening additional buildings -- and lives.

Infrastructure experts have been following the story and Bassem Andrawes, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said the incident "rings huge bells here in the U.S. and everywhere in the world."

Reuters

4. Oklahoma school closes for two days after threats against transgender 12-year-old

A school system in Achille, Oklahoma, shut down earlier this week because of threats against a transgender girl in seventh grade.

Parents viciously attacked Maddie, 12, on Facebook over her use of a girls' bathroom. Her mother, Brandy Rose, tells us she's worried about what could happen to her daughter outside of school: "It's not even the students, it's the adults ... that I'm worried about and scared about."