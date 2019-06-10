It's Monday, June 10, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Tariff truce

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that a deal had been reached between the U.S. and Mexico on tariffs.

ABC News White House correspondent Tara Palmeri explains: "One thing that the president didn't get that he did want was the Safe Third Countries Agreement, and this would mean migrants would have to apply for asylum in the first country they step foot in."

2. Warren's rise

Nineteen Democratic presidential hopefuls took the stage at a fundraiser in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday in what was the largest gathering of 2020 candidates so far.

The gathering comes as new polling shows big gains for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the state.

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos and Adam Kelsey check in from Iowa, and Adam tells "Start Here" some candidates appeared more polished than others: "That polish that I'm talking about is reflecting itself in some of the most recent polls where Warren and Sanders, and of course former Vice President Joe Biden, are at the very top."

3. High tension in Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest a new bill critics say would allow dissidents to be extradited to mainland China to face unfair trials.

ABC News' Julia Macfarlane tells the podcast: "Beijing is not going to want the Chinese population to see these pictures of civil disobedience and people demanding democracy."

4. Faith under fire

ABC News recently sat down with people touched by three mass shootings at houses of worship across the United States, including First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and Emanuel A.M.E Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

ABC News Senior Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tells "Start Here" that they have a message for fellow religious leaders: "If you have not been thinking about security, you should be."

Elsewhere:

'Big Papi will be around for a long time': Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in his home country of the Dominican Republic at a bar late Sunday, but he is out of surgery and his father said he will be "fine."

'Every single level of the parking garage ... has collapsed': A severe storm blowing through Dallas toppled a crane onto an apartment complex and parking garage, killing one person and injuring five more.

'I am not going to give you my child': Police have arrested a woman who allegedly impersonated a social worker in an effort to kidnap a California woman's newborn child.

'He will be held responsible for his actions': An off-duty Chicago police officer was driving drunk when he crashed into a South Side restaurant and killed a woman inside overnight Sunday.

Doff your cap:

A viral petition in Japan calling for a ban on workplaces requiring women to wear high-heeled shoes as part of their dress code has sparked a global conversation about gender inequality in the modern workplace.

Propelled by the hashtag #KuToo -- a spin on #MeToo and play on the Japanese words for "shoes" and "pain" -- the movement was started by feminist author Yumi Ishikawa, whose Change.org petition has already garnered over 25,000 signatures.

In the petition, Ishikawa writes that she works a part-time job at a funeral home and is required to stand and move around a lot, but one of the requirements of her job is to wear high-heeled shoes. She also points out that this is not required for men.

"This is about gender discrimination," Ishikawa told The Associated Press. "It's the view that appearances are more important for women at work than for men."